news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sekondi, Feb 18, GNA - Stakeholders in the Ghana Gold Expo 2020 have called for integrity, respect for human rights as well as environmental conservation in the gold trade.

They also called for the availability of the commodity and proper recognition of players in that industry through the creation of desks in the various MMDAs to promote their course.

The stakeholders drawn from the small scale mining sector, Western Regional network of NGOs, media and other sectors gave the contributions during a meeting on the proposed Gold Expo conference slated for March 8 and 10 this year.

The conference is expected to host 50 exhibitors from 30 countries and open up new Partnerships in the gold business

Madam Marian Aggrey, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who studied Jewelry said for instance, many of her friends ventured into other trades because of the lack of recognition for local Jewelers.

Mr. Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister said awards and recognition would be given to entities that practiced and continued to deploy environmental friendly activities in their exploration and mining.

He said, Ghana had signed onto the Minamata convention to promote zero Mercury in gold production and ensure safe environment.

"We are ready to reward companies who are abiding by all the laws in that regard", he added.

Mr. Anthony K.K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive urged all stakeholders to put shoulder to the wheel to ensure a successful conference.

GNA