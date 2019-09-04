news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim, Sept 04, GNA – Stakeholders at a sensitisation workshop have called on caterers engaged in the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) to buy foodstuffs from local farmers to boost domestic food production.

This will also go a long way to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of rural and smallholder farmers as well.

They attested that implementation of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme had improved domestic food production, but caterers who were mandated by the GSFP concept to buy foodstuffs produced by farmers failed to do so.

Held at Abesim, near Sunyani, the workshop was attended by civil society actors, smallholder farmers, NGOs, labour unions, and representatives of Municipal and District Assemblies drawn from Bono, Bono East and Ahafo and parts of Ashanti regions.

It was organised by the Save our Environment Foundation (SEF), an NGO in line with a project it is implementing with support from the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC).

Dubbed “Advocating the implementation of the GSFP to improve the economies of local farmers”, the 11-month project aimed at helping to identify and address key bottlenecks impeding the GSFP is to ensure its sustainability.

It also seeks to advocate the procurement of produce from local farmers for the full implementation of the GSFP.

The participants observed that due to less involvement of farmers, their contributions in helping to improve on the GSFP remained minimal and were not well felt.

Mr Samuel Cobbina, a researcher said studies proved that quantities of food produce go waste in every crop season because local farmers did not have access to ready markets.

He observed that the PfFJs enabled farmers to produce more and the GSFP served as a huge market potential to motivate local farmers to be in business for sustainable food production and rapid economic growth.

Mr Collins Osei, the Executive Director of the SEF, an NGO that works to protect the environment, underscored the need to strengthen farmer-based organisations to enable them to negotiate with caterers and buyers to fetch good prices for themselves.

The government must consider buying food produce from farmers direct and distribute to caterers engaged in the GSFP to eliminate or reduce unfair and unfavourable prices for farmers and also create market from them.

Mr Osei called for regular monitoring of the GSFP to sustain it as a means of addressing child malnutrition, and promote education enrollment and retention as well as hygiene issues.

GNA