By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UW/R), Feb. 25, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has advised staff of the Local Government Service to be committed to their job and remain loyal to the people they serve.

“Commitment and loyalty should guide you. You should discharge your duties with professionalism and loyalty,” he advised.

Dr Bin Salih gave the advice at the opening of a two-day capacity training for newly recruited local government officers under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme in Wa on Monday.

It was organised by the Regional Coordinating Council to enable the newly recruited officers to imbibe the culture and ethics of their organizations as well as the basic knowledge of their job.

Out of a total of 72 newly recruits who were posted to the Upper West Region, 69 had reported to their post while the remaining three had not yet reported.

Dr Bin Salih commended the recruits for accepting posting to the Region, which had been regarded as deprived and urged them to take their job seriously and to learn on the job to enable them acquire the needed skills.

He said the recruitment was a manifestation of President Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to providing employment for the graduates, and identified other interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Food and Jobs to provide means of income for the youth.

On his part, Mr Gilbert Nurri-Teg, the Upper Regional Coordinating Director, encouraged the newly recruits to put in their best and to also learn from their superiors.

He said as public servants, they should work earnestly to contribute their quota to the development of their districts and the nation as a whole.

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme is a World Bank funded programme under the International Development Association (IDA) to enhance urban management and improve basic services for residents in 25 secondary cities and the urban poor, including the Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

