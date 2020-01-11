news, story, article

Cape Coast, Jan. 11, GNA - The Sports for Hope and Development Foundation, a Non-Governmental Humanitarian Organisation, as part of its core activities, has feted more than 1000 under-privileged children at Ankaful Township and its environs.

Additionally, the NGO screened them and provided medication with the aim of bringing back lost hopes and putting smiles on their faces.

It was supported by the “Give me Hope Foundation,” a similar humanitarian organization, which shares in the vision of creating a happy, healthy and productive environment free from hunger, poverty and social injustice.

The event, which was organised on the theme: “Touching Lives, Empowering People with Smiles of Hope,” saw the children eating variety of food and drinks and also received some clothes.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the event, Mr Musa Jalibah Junior, Founder of the NGO, emphasised the need to give to the poor and needy in society.

“The needy today would see the brighter side of life tomorrow if the society understands the essence of giving,” he said.

He said the Foundation intended to extend its activities to other communities across the country and as such would commence an entrepreneurship and skills training programme to educate the youth on self-employment.

Mr Jalibah revealed the plans of the Foundation to assist children of school going age by providing them with school uniforms, stationary and other vital materials to help them stay in school.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who supported, urging other individuals, churches and cooperate bodies to assist the Foundation on its good course to help create a joyful society filled with healthy children.

