news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Jan. 15, GNA - Relatives and colleague workers of the slain Madam Josephine Asante of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up investigations into her unsolved murder.

The late Madam Asante, who was the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager, Port of Tema, was allegedly murdered at her Emefs Estates residence near Mataheko in the Ningo-Prampram district on the dawn of January 13, 2019, after returning from a senior staff get-together.

They made the appeal during a one year commemorative service on her death at Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Catholic Church at Tema Community One.

Mr Patrick Kusi Adu, brother of the deceased, expressed displeasure with the slow pace of the Police investigation.

Mr Adu said “we are very disappointed with the Ghana Police on the results of investigative activities. It seems like we are still where we were last year”.

Madam Philippa Amanda Armah, Material Manager, Port of Tema, on her part, urged the Police not to give up on their investigations.

Madam Armah said “we are hoping that the Police will continue with their investigations and bring us all closure so we will understand the circumstances of this horrific experience that we encountered last year”.

Meanwhile checks from the TDC Magistrate Court indicated that the Police had forwarded the docket on the case to the Attorney General’s Department for advice after the committal process which saw the house help and driver of the deceased been provisionally charged with murder.

The house help Christian Agyei was granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified while Amos Apraku, the official driver, was also granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

GNA