By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Techiman (BE/R) Sept.10, GNA - Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area has advised Ghanaians to desist from the use of offensive language because it does not promote but rather draws back national development.

In that respect, citizens must avoid that in all facets of national discourse by speaking to issues objectively for the attention and response of the appropriate authorities, the paramount chief suggested.

This is because the populace are those on the ground who identify development-related issues of general concern, he stated.

Oseadeeyo Ameyaw IV gave the advice in an opening remark when he presided over the maiden Bono East Regional Town Hall Meeting held on Monday at the Valley View University auditorium at Techiman, the regional capital.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, the one-day event was the fourth in the nationwide regional series, on the theme, "Accounting for Financial Sector Resolution, Jobs and Agriculture".

It gave platform for the region’s Municipal/District Chief Executives (M/DCEs) to account to the people about the infrastructural development projects completed and those being implemented in their respective Municipalities and Districts.

The meeting also offered the people an opportunity to ask questions on issues affecting them and on government’s programmes and policies as well as on national development in general.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Mr. Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, accompanied by the chiefs and other dignitaries were shown pictures of projects by the Assemblies at an exhibition.

Mr. Nkrumah in a brief remark described the meeting as “a democracy in action” to justify the government’s commitment to account for her stewardship through transparency and good governance to Ghanaians.

