By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kpeve (V/R), March 03, GNA - Mr Ernest Kodzo Mallet, District Chief Executive for South Dayi in the Volta Region has underscored the need for accurate and reliable data to enhance socio-economic development of the District.

The DCE said this when he inaugurated the District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) at Kpeve the District capital, for the forthcoming 2020 Population and House Census (PHC).

Mr Mallet asked members of the Committee to work diligently to ensure that everyone within the District was counted and no one was left out, so that the District could obtain accurate and reliable data for its development plans.

He also urged them to uphold in high esteem the principles that underpinned the exercise and work closely with traditional authorities for effective delivery on their core mandate and to achieve success.

The DCE called on the citizenry to collaborate effectively with the authorities in charge of the exercise, especially during field enumeration, so that the desired objective of the exercise would be easily achieved.

Mr Henry Loglo, Oti Regional Statistician, urged the District Information Service Department to educate the citizenry on the exercise so that they would be well informed, and contribute to its success.

The PHC night will be on June, 28 2020, whilst the main enumeration will take place on June 29, 2020.

The eight-member Committee is made up of the District Coordinating Director, the District Census Officer, the District Information Officer and the District Director of Education.

The rest are the District Director of Health, the District Director of National Commission for Civic Education, the District Statistical Officer and a representative of the Traditional Council.

GNA