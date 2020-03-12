news, story, article

Sekondi, March 12, GNA - The SOPHIES group, a world renowned training and auditing firm in health, safety, environment and quality would in April this year organise the first ever excellence in Safety leadership conference in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The choice of the Region, hinged on the fact that it had become the economic hub of the country and West Africa with the influx of international organisations providing varied services within the extractives and allied industries.

Mr Samuel Duckworth-Essilfie, the President of the Group told the Ghana News Agency that the influx came with its associated Social, cultural, political and economic risks and opportunities particularly in the area of Health, safety and security hence the need for maximum awareness and measures.

The April conference would be on the theme: "The Importance of Health, Safety, Environment and Security Awareness and Standardization."

It would focus on management safety and leadership, closing the gap identified in the these areas and introducing a common safety standard.

Mr. Duckworth-Essilfie said the conference speakers were carefully selected to deliver on the thematic areas unto targeted audience including oil and gas, mining, construction, security forces and allied industries.

