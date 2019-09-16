news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Aflao, Sept. 15, GNA - An undisclosed quantities of suspected cocaine and bundles of dollars have been intercepted by officials of the Aflao Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) last Monday at Segbe, a Ghana-Togo Border post near Aflao.

Also impounded was a foreign registered four wheeled vehicle on which the substance and the cash were being transported into the country.

The unidentified occupants of the vehicle allegedly bolted as the officials were said to be carrying out routine checks on the vehicle and are still on the run.

The Authorities of the Division were however frugal on details regarding the seizure.

Ms Sheila Vigbedor, Aflao Sector Commander of the Division, when contacted by the GNA in her office on Friday, September 13, this year, refused to give details.

"Yes, we intercepted some cocaine and Dollars, which we have since dispatched to our Headquarters in Accra and I am therefore not in the position to give you any details. I cannot speak about it to you," she told the GNA.

All other means the GNA tried for further details failed.

A source close to the Aflao Police when contacted, also admitted being aware of the interception, but had since not received any details as promised by the Customs Division.

The quantity of the substance, its street value, the total amount of dollars, the vehicle's country of origin and number, number of suspects and sex, time and mode of the interception and how the suspects managed to abandon the car to escape, remained unknown.

A source close to the Division, however, hinted the GNA that records at the Division's Vehicles Declaration Unit (VDU)'s archives revealed that the impounded vehicle had crossed into the country before.

GNA