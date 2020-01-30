news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Abroma (Ash), Jan 30. GNA – The General Agriculture Workers’ Union (GAWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has presented assorted items running into hundreds of Ghana cedis to some selected schools in the Afigya Kwabre Cocoa District.

The items included stationery, confectionaries, boxes of biscuits, packets of mineral water, soft drinks, football jerseys, footballs and trophies.





The beneficiary schools were Abroma R/C Primary School, Boamang Saint Mary’s R/C Basic School and Nerebehi R/C Basic School.

Madam Dorcas Owusua, Project Coordinator for Decent Work in the Cocoa Supply Chain of GAWU, said the presentation was aimed at supporting and encouraging children of school going age in cocoa growing communities to have interest in school activities.

It was also part of efforts to help eliminate child labour in cocoa growing communities, increase school enrolment and prevent truancy, school drop outs while promoting decent work in the cocoa supply chain.

She said GAWU in collaboration with FNV- Netherlands Trades Union, had been organizing durbars in the eastern, Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions to sensitize farmers on best agronomic practices, the need to desist from child labour in their farms, and improving linkages between farmers and extension officers.

Madam Owusua said GAWU would continue to negotiate for better terms of employment for agricultural workers in the country.

Mr. Collins Sarpong and Mr. Anthony Afrifa both Head teachers, called on other organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture of GAWU to help whip up interest of rural children in education.

They advised the children to take advantage of the various interventions aimed at making the school environment friendly, and study hard to climb higher in the education ladder.

GNA