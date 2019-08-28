news, story, article

Gideon Assinu



Ningo (GAR), Aug. 28, GNA - The chiefs and people of Great Ningo Traditional Area celebrated 2019 annual Homowo in a solemn mood with calls on the indigenes to use the law courts than resorting to violence and land guards.

This year’s Homowo festival celebration was observed only within the gates of principal clan houses and it was also used to mourn the passing of Nene Atsure Benta III of the Prampram Traditional Area.

Nene Kanor Atiapah III, the Manklalo of Ningo and the Acting President of Great Ningo Traditional Council, told the Ghana News Agency that Ningo was formed by four clans- Loweh, Loweh-Kpono, Dzangmaku and Kabiawerh clan.

He said over a period, the main concern of many in the society, is the legitimate heir to the paramount chief title.

Nene Atiapah III said the Ga Dangme House of chiefs has ruled on the matter but some parties have sent the matter to the National House of Chiefs for the final pronouncement on the matter.

He called on all to remain calm as they await the ruling of the National House of Chiefs adding that with this a new paramount chief can be outdoored.

After his address, Nene Kanor Atiapah III made a prolonged libation calling for ancestral protection.

He then sprinkled the traditional food “Kor” presented by families within Kabiaweh clan at their principal clan house without the usual funfair which often occurs during such festive periods.

