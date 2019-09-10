news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) has said that the Lower Volta Bridge at Sogakope is not in danger of collapse as purported by a section of the public.

A statement signed by Mr Nicholas Brown, the Chief Executive of the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said while expansion joints of the bridge were in poor condition, action for their replacement was underway and expected to be completed in December, this year.

It said while the GHA was taking immediate measures to minimise any risk, Motorists and other road users were entreated to continue using the bridge.

The Authority apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result of the misinformation.

GNA