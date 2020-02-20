news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakope (VR), Feb.20, GNA - The Sogakope Area Assembly of the Church of Pentecost has held a stakeholder meeting to help promote sanitation in the Tongu Districts.

The meeting, which was attended by various stakeholders, Assembly members, ,chiefs, leadership of the Muslim community, and representatives of security personnel from the Tongu Districts was part of the Church’s vision 2020 to contribute to sanitation and environmental care.

Apostle Isaac Tetteh Juddah, the Sogakope Area Head of Church of Pentecost said the desire of the church to contribute to the well-being of the environment necessitated the Environmental Care and Campaign stakeholders meeting, adding that the church alone could not handle issues of the environment.

“There is the need to involve stakeholders in the campaign of promoting the environment and I am pleased to have the major stakeholders support for this campaign,” he said.

Apostle Juddah indicated that the Church embarked on massive clean-up exercises last year and called on the various stakeholders to support similar activities this year.

Torgbe Awaga Ayitey, sub Chief of Fieve Dugame, in a speech on behalf of Torgbe Amata Agamah IV, Paramount Chief of Fieve Traditional Area said protecting the environment and sanitation was a collective responsibility that needed the support of everybody.

He said if attention was not paid to sanitation and the environment, the famine experienced in 1983 could repeat itself.

Mr. Gilbert Avemega the District Coordinating Director of South Tongu District Assembly said, climate change made it difficult to predict when the next season would start, adding that, “the various human activities are responsible for the unstable climate condition we are experiencing now.”

He said the Assembly was ready to support the clean-up activities financially and with tools for the clean-up and asked that the campaign should not be a one-time event but monthly or quarterly.

Mr Avemega said, the Assembly had by-laws on sanitation and asked chiefs and other stakeholders to allow the law to deal independently with offenders.

Mr Phillip Anim, the Head of sanitation at Zoomlion also promised his support for the clean-up exercise and asked other stakeholders to support the fight to promote good sanitation.

GNA