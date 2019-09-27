news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Mr Daniel Akuffo, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shai Osudoku District Assembly, has presented various items to the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council towards the celebration of their annual “Ngmayem” festival .

He was accompanied by Mr Paul Mac Ofori, the District Coordinating Director, to present the items on behalf of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

The items include carton of schnapps, carton of assorted drinks, crates of beer, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, boxes of water and unidentified amount of cash.

Mr Akuffo expressed the hope that the items would go a long way to make the celebration a success.

Nene Aadegbor Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, the Paramount Chief of Osudoku, together with his sub chiefs received the items and expressed gratitude to government for the support.

He said all the roads in the community are unmotorable and this has made the movement of goods and services very difficult.

He appealed to the President and Minister of Roads and Highways to hear their plea on the roads.

The DCE on Thursday also visited the Shai Traditional Council, where he donated similar items in support of the celebration.

Odeopeor Martey Kojo Ahwah IV, the Paramount Chief of Shai Traditional Council together with the members of the council received the items.

GNA