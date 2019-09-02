news, story, article

By Emelia Bramaa Addae, GNA



Akyem Manso (E/R), Sept. 2, GNA – Mr Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive for Asene Manso Akroso in the Eastern Region together with the chiefs of the area have cut the sod for the construction of a two-storey administration block for the Assembly.

The project, which is estimated to cost GH¢2,500.000.00 has been awarded to Corporate Connect Limited and would commence work in September, 2019 and is expected to be completed in nine months.

Oberempon Opoku Sintim III, the Chief of Akyem Manso and his elders offered the land for the building.

Mr Incoom in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the District was created in 2018 and the chiefs and people provided 42 rented accommodation to serve as administration block and staff residence.

Earlier at the second town hall meeting by the Assembly, he mentioned some projects being undertaken in the area such as the construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre, girls’ dormitory and library at Akweaman Senior High Technical School.

The others are the construction of three community health centres, female and male wards at Akim Akroso, a slaughterhouse, market stores and classroom blocks.

Mr George Kwame Aboagye, the Member of Parliament for Asene Manso Akroso called on the people for effective collaboration to promote the development of the area to enhance their living conditions.

He said extension of electricity and the rehabilitation of roads have been his major concern and that so far 18 communities were enjoying electricity.

GNA