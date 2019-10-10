news, story, article

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - Miss Wunnam Andani, the Ambassador for Modest Fashion Ghana Limited, said social media is a great platform that helps to promote modest fashion trends in diverse ways.

She said social media is helping to make the world smaller and on various platforms we get to see the diverse ways people use their dressing and the wearing of hijab to set trends in the fashion world.

Miss Wunnam said the modest fashion trend is evolving daily as more people are seeing the need to dress in a stylish and modest fashion.

“I think veiling is great and it is amazing to wear hijabs either as a personal choice or as a religious responsibility. We all have our passion and desires”, she said.

Miss Sheilla Yakubu, a co Ambassador for the Modest Fashion Ghana Limited, said many are seeing the need to accept modest styles in spite of various financial challenges.

She said a modest trend also involves a variety of challenges as designers are expected to blend colors in a meaningful way and the same occurs when working on makeups and photo shoots amongst others.

‘’I think veiling is amazing and it makes you gain respect from outsiders even though some are against it. For me I don’t believe the hijab limits you in any form, it actually builds your confidence, she said.

GNA