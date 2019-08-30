news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Sogakope (V/R), Aug 30, GNA - Mr Anjo van Toorn, Country Director, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, has called for strong partnership with the private sector to ensure the sustainability of the Organisation's Voice For Change (V4C) partnership project in Ghana.

Mr Toorn, who made the call at the SNV's V4C Learning Event at Sogakope in the Volta Region, said a lot of progress had been made in the execution of the project in Ghana, however, there was the need to build strong partnership with the private sector and to put in place mechanism to ensure its sustainability.

The V4C is an evidence based advocacy programme being implemented by the SNV in partnership with the International Food and Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Dutch Ministry is funding the programme for the period 2016 to 2020 as part of its worldwide effort to reinforce space for civil society organisations (CSOs) worldwide.

The programme is focused on four thematic areas - Food and Nutrition, Security, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

It seeks to ensure increasing equity and access to sustainable, equitable and affordable Sanitation and Hygiene services and products.

Mr Toorn said since the V4C partnership project would be coming to a close in 2020, there was also the need to convince donors to extend the project's life span.

He commended the 12 CSOs executing the V4C partnership project in 28 districts of the country for their laudable efforts.

He said the three implementing pillars of the project were capacity development of CSOs, evidence generation and the advocacy activities.

Mr Eric Banye, the National Project Coordinator, SNV, said the objective of the V4C Learning Event were to deepened insights in the achievements of the project.

He said it was to generate ideas regarding capacity development, evidence generation and dissemination and advocacy.

He noted that the five-day meeting was also to prepare for the close up phase in 2020 and a possible phase II.

Mr Kweku Tsekpetse-Akuamoah, WASH/Environmental Health Expert Development Practitioner, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, said sanitation was a huge problem facing the country.

He mentioned the issue of solid waste and the issue of toilets, stating that "when it comes to toilet we have over 22 per cent of Ghanaians practising open defecation, we have about 60 per cent of Ghanaians sharing toilets. Those two practices are not something we should be proud about as Ghanaians."

He said the Ministry together with other stakeholders was working hard to address the menace of waste in the country.

Mr Amadu B. K. Deyang, the Director of Agricultural Engineering Services Directorate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said as part of efforts to boost agriculture production, the Ministry would soon outdoor an Agriculture Engineering Policy for the country.

GNA