news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege, Sept. 3, GNA - Mr. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, says anyone found smuggling premix fuel will be prosecuted.

According to him, investigation into premix smuggling is ongoing to get the culprits and wipe out that criminal activity undermining national development.

The DCE said this at a public engagement on the district's budget preparation for the year 2020 at Sege.

After briefing technocrats of the coastal areas on what the District Assembly intended to do in the communities and how incomes will be generated, the chairman for the Dangme East Zone 4 chief fishermen association, Nene Raymond Lomo Abayateye, appealed for enough premix fuel at an affordable price for their fishing expeditions.

The DCE told them that "the District Assembly is almost done with investigations over alleged smuggling activities in some communities along the coast. We will start sending those selfish people to court for prosecution then everybody will realise that the assembly is keeping records of everything that goes on in the District."

It will be recalled that allegations of smuggling of premix fuel went viral last year about some communities around the coast of the Ada West District.

It was alleged that fisherfolks bought the smuggled fuel at an exorbitant black market price that made it virtually impossible for them to break even.

GNA