news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA – The Advisory Board of the Smiling Heart Foundation (SHF), a Dambai-based non-profit organization, has been inaugurated with a call on society to complement efforts of government towards supporting the poor and the needy.

The members of the board are Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East and the Founder of the organisation, Mrs Francisca Amoako, Mrs Benedicta Awusi Atiku, and Mr Patrick Apoya.

The rest are Mr Anthony Addae Gyato, Reverend Father Joseph Kumah Badu, Mr Emmanuel Nsiah, Mr Awudu Yakubu Omoro Modoc and Bawa Dogo Huzumat, the Executive Secretary.

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, the Parish Priest of the Christ the King Church in Accra, said humanity must share what they have with the less-privileged to make the world a joyous place.

He said: “It is not enough to just say may the Lord be with you, but let us be practical by adopting children of poor families and take them through schooling, support the sick and the physically challenged people and the widows to build our treasuries in heaven; Matthew 25: 31-40.”

Father Campbell urged the board members to put their acts together to build the Foundation on a firm footing to achieve its mandate of meeting the needs of the underprivileged in society.

Mr Gyato, who is also the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, said he established the Foundation eight years ago out of anguish to help the needy and provide support to people with disabilities.

He said the main objective of the organisation was to put smiles on the faces of people who are less-privileged and derived its theme from Proverbs 21:13; “Whosesoever stops his ears at the cry of the poor, he also shall cry himself, but shall not be heard.”

The Deputy Minister gave the assurance that for their four years mandate as board members they would strive never to make the poor cry so that they in turn would have their cries heard.

Mr Gyato said, “As we are fit and moving around freely, do we mean to say we cannot support the few cripples within our region to put smiles on their faces and how expensive will that be?

“I believe we are in this world not for pleasure but to touch hearts, to make people see the godlike nature in us. It is not going to be easy but God will strengthen us to accomplish our mandate.”

Mr George Nenyi Kojo Andah, the MP for Awutu Senya West and the Deputy Minister of Communications, who chaired the function led the board members to swear the oath of secrecy and office.

He said the Foundation has taken a giant step and appealed to the members to do what they could to improve the livelihood of the less fortunate by extending support to them.

GNA