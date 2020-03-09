news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema, Mar. 9, GNA — The David Nabegmado Institute (DNI) has launched a book on Christian missionary work in its quest to redefine missions and make it more relevant to a world plagued with many challenges.

The book, "Rethinking Missions," was authored by Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado, slain Senior Pastor of Central Assemblies of God, to reflect his many years of dedication to missionary work.

Reviewing the book on Saturday at the Central Assemblies of God auditorium, Tema Community Four, the Senior Pastor of Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam, said Rev. Nabegmado “was extracted from poverty, being an orphan, and therefore had seen poverty, and to him what the Gospel of Jesus Christ did to him was the only hope for the world.”

Rev. Wengam informed that the author was so passionate about communities that had not heard about Jesus Christ.

“So if you monitored his ministry from day one until he died, it was all about missions. So he wanted to draw attention to this important subject and to drive home the need to rethink this mandate God gave us and to ensure that we fulfill the mandate to its logical conclusion, “he said.

Rev. Wengam observed that the book would open one’s eyes to missionary work which was God’s foremost agenda, take one through the school of missions and tackle the need for missions to also address social needs of people.

“So he is calling on the church to use our resources to provide social amenities, education, etc. which is critical to our national development. So it is a holistic book, addressing the spiritual call to missions and asking the church to use its resources to make the gospel relevant by meeting the social needs of the people,” he explained.

Rev. Wengam observed that most mission books only focused on planting churches, “But this book is talking about training missionaries, dealing with the obstacles, looking for resources; he is saying that leave a legacy, identify the social needs of the people and make an impact.”

The cleric informed of how Rev. Nabegmado opened seven churches in Ada in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana and paid school fees for many people who were now useful to society saying, “He brings a balance to the whole call to missions”.

In a keynote address, Rev. Moses Sumaila, indicated that, the book was the farewell massage of Rev. Nabegmado for the body of Christ and therefore the church should continue in his footsteps and see the book as his legacy.

Rev. Sumaila, who was a former Vice-Superintendent of AG, told of how together with Rev. Nabegmado, they rode bicycles for miles to preach the gospel to villages in the north even though they struggled with the language of the people, an act they did throughout their days in the Bible school.

As Rev. Sumaila put it, his message was, “What Jesus did for him, what Jesus gave to him is what he is bringing to you. Mission began in him, with him and on him all through the days of bible school, therefore it is not surprising that he has left to the world Rethinking Missions.”

Rev. Sumaila pleaded with the church to rethink what Jesus left for believers so that the world would appreciate his work.

He prayed that the principles Rev. Nabegmado shared in his book would go beyond Ghana to inspire all Christians to rise up unto effective missionary work.

He could not live to launch a book he had prepared to advance the cause of missions as an assassin drove a cold knife into him severally in his office while preparing for a Sunday service in 2018.

The book was launched by Bishop Owusu Ansah and the first copy was sold for five thousand Ghana cedis.

GNA