news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 9, GNA - Reverend Solomon Cobbina, the Chief Executive Officer of the King Solomon Health Foods and Training, has called for intensive skills training among the youth to help create job opportunities in the country.

He said Ghana abounds with cultural and natural resources and “we need creative minds to utilize them for growth and societal transformation”.

Reverend Cobbina, also the General Overseer of Peace Gate Chapel at Kwesimintim, a suburb of Takoradi, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the close of a day’s skills training workshop held in Bono, the Regional Capital of Sunyani.

He said: “It is high time practical steps are taken to get the best out of the abundant natural resources, hence the need to equip the citizenry with employable skills to improve our lot and free ourselves from ignorance, poverty, diseases and societal degradation.”

Reverend Cobbina, who is widely known in business circles as King Solomon, urged the public to improve on their food production to meet global standards to boost export earnings for the country.

“There is the need for us to copy the example of the Chinese by infusing more of our cultures in our educational curriculum and provide quality local diets in our schools for the children to grow in it and reduce the taste for foreign cultures,” he said.

GNA