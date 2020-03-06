news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA

Yendi (N/R), March 6, GNA – A contingent of 1,260 students and pupils drawn from 63 schools and voluntary organisations took part in the 63rd Independence Anniversary parade held at the Jubilee Park at Yendi on Friday.

The schools comprising 24 kindergartens, 23 primary schools, 13 junior high schools and three senior high schools included Zohe E.P KG, Yendi R.C KG, Zohe Islamic KG, T.I Ahamadiya Primary, North Eastern Christian Academy, Saint Kizito Junior High, Saint Charles Junior High, Yendi Senior High, and Dagbon State Technical Senior High amongst others.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who addressed the parade, said even though the country has made progress over the past 63 years, a lot more was needed to be done to improve on the living standards of the people.

Alhaji Abubakar Yussuf said the Assembly is constructing a number of classroom blocks to end the double-track system at the Dagbon State Technical Senior High as well as provide furniture to schools in the area.

He said the Assembly has drilled two more boreholes to augment the existing one to mitigate the water crisis in the area.

Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II), Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, whose speech was read on his behalf, expressed the need for peace and unity amongst all Dagombas to help develop the area.

GNA