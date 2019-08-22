news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), has honoured six officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Hamile Sector Command in the Upper West Region.

They were honoured for exhibiting professionalism in the line of duty.

On 1st August, at Fielmon, the honoured officers manning an unapproved route at the Ghana Burkina Faso border in the Upper West Region, intercepted 1,950 bags of NPK Fertilizers meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The officers declined a financial inducement of GH¢25,000.00 offered by the smuggler.

Those honoured include Chief Superintendent Felix Agyeman-Bosompem, the Hamile Sector Commander; Assistant Superintendent Razak Mohammed and Inspector Prince Osei Bonsu.

The rest are Assistant Inspector Benjamin Duah, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Godfred Amponsah and Assistant Immigration Control Officer 1 (AICO I) Maurice Logochura.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the officers were honoured with certificates, undisclosed amount and a plaque at Workers' Durbar in Accra.

The statement quoted Mr Asuah Takyi commending the Officers for acting swiftly to the call of the informant and for refusing to be enticed with money.

This, he said, was a mark of integrity especially when the needs of man were endless and resources are scarce.

"It speaks well of you to have rejected such a huge sum of money GH¢25,000.00, despite your own economic challenges," he said.

"You have placed the interest of the nation first and this shows a high sense of patriotism and I encourage all officers to emulate this good deed", he said.

The Comptroller General said the certificates and plaques were being given to them for posterity sake, adding that "It is not just a paper but something your children will look on and be proud of you".

Mr Asuah Takyi said the Officers would soon bear arms to enable them combat border crimes efficiently.

Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, the Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) in-Charge of Finance and Administration, commended the officers for not allowing themselves to be led into temptation.

Madam Baaba Asare, the DCG in-charge of Legal, Research and Monitoring, urged them to keep up the good work and expressed the hope that the honour done them would inspire them to do more.

