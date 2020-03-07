news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Nsaba, (C/R), 7, March, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has presented cash awards to six best BECE candidates who excelled creditably in the 2019 examination which had gained them admission in class (A) Senior High Schools( SHS) in the country.



The six best BECE candidates gained admission to Adisadel College, Ghana National College, Apam SHS, Prempeh College, Accra Academy and Mfantseman Girls and are pursuing science and other courses.

The Presentation was made at this year’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration held separately at Nsaba and Afransi in the Agona East and Gomoa Central Districts.

At Agona East district, a total of 33 Schools took part in the parade made up of 16 primary, 13 Junior High and four SHS as well as dress makers, Hairdressers and other civil society organizations.

Addressing the parade, Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE) who presented the cash awards to the Best BECE candidates commended them for their hard work and urged them to keep it up to tertiary levels.

He said the government has put in place measures to create enabling environment for students to enjoy scholarships to pursue tertiary education in order to become responsible adults.

The DCE said the introduction of free SHS programme by the ruling government was the single most important social intervention to be implemented in this country since independence.

“We are all witnesses to the increasing numbers of Ghanaian young girls and boys in our SHS who otherwise would have dropped out of school”. Mr Armah-Frempong noted.

He said the government was laying a strong foundation for skilled workforce for the future through the free SHS programme.

The DCE gave the assurance that government was working hard to provide the needed infrastructure to accommodate all students and phase out the double-track system.

On Security, the DCE said government was committed to continuing support and providing logistics to security agencies to protect the peace in the Country.

Mr Armah-Frempong praised the forefathers who struggled to gain independence for Mother Ghana, some 63 years ago and urged the youth to continue to work hard to support the ruling government to build strong economy to create jobs and wealth.

At Afransi, 34 schools including three cadet corps took part in the parade comprising of 17 primary schools, 14 Junior High Schools and two Senior High Schools.

Addressing the parade, Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central said the government has kept faith with the people of the District since it took over the administration of the country.

He called on the people of the Area to continue to rally behind the government to pursue pragmatic policies and programmes outlined since 2017.

According to Mr Otoo the Gomoa Central District had had it fair share of the national cake in the areas of education, health, roads, jobs, agriculture and other developmental projects.

