news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu, (UW/R), March 17, GNA - Sisaali version of the Bible for easy teaching and learning of the gospel in the Sissali language has been transcribed in both soft and hard copies for the people of the Sissala East area.

The Sissali Literacy Development Programme, (SILAP) took the initiative to transcribe and recorded the Bible, which it out-doored at the weekend in Tumu and witnessed by all churches operating in the Sissala East Municipality.

Mr Frank Nyarko, the Manager of Sissali Literacy Development Programme said, "We undertook that initiative because we saw it as part of our duties to provide tools for evangelists to aid in their work of evangelism".

“The Bible says go into the world and make disciples of all nations, so it is our duty as an organisation to make sure that people who go and preach the gospel had tools to reach out to their target group.”

He said the audio version, which took about two years to produce, would help solve the challenge Christians have in reading the interpreted Sisaali Bible version, which the organisation initially introduced in 2014 saying, “The Sisaali audio Bible version is now the solution to barriers of accessibility and understanding of the word of God”.

Meanwhile, Kuoro Bamula Basinjia Chiemina III, Kandia Kuoro and CEO of the Sissala Heritage Foundation who chaired the launch commended SILAP for the initiative, which would aid illiterates who had difficulty in reading and understanding the Bible and expressed gratitude to all for playing diverse roles in the success of the audio version.

He said the audio version would help improve on pronunciations of Sissali words among the Sissala people.

He admonished Christians to go out and spread the message saying, “It is not enough to buy the audio version alone. Send the message out to win more souls for Christ".

Alhaji Fasasi Muntawakilu, the Acting Sissala East Municipal Director of Education, said the move would complement their efforts towards teaching, speaking and learning of the Sisaali language among students in the Municipality and commended them for the effort.

GNA