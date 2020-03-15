news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), March 15, GNA – The 2020 celebration of the Gbidukorza of the people of Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Gbi-Nyigbe (Peki) to mark 25 years of its existence has been launched in Hohoe with a call on indigenes to remain united.

The annual and rotational celebrations between Peki and Hohoe will this year be held in Hohoe from November 20 to November 23, 2020 on the theme: “Celebrating 25 years of Gbidukor unity, development and enriching our culture”.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe and Left-Wing Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, said the reunification of the Gbis has brought about significant developments to the two traditional areas.

He said some significant developments were tourism promotion, environmental protection, the establishment of a rural bank at Hohoe to support indigenous businesses and an integrated arts and crafts village at Peki.

Mr Kingsley Freelove Amu, Co-Chairman of the Gbidukor National Steering Committee, called on citizens, both resident and abroad as well as friends of Gbidukor, businesses and organisations to join in the celebration of the silver jubilee.

“As you must be aware, we can only succeed in carrying out these programmes if you willingly support us with your financial resources, and contribute your time and physical presence,” he said.

Mr Amu said if Gbidukor was celebrating 25 years of togetherness, it was because some people had a vision, and willingly committed their time and resources adding that the people faced serious challenges but never relented.

Mr Christian Adusu-Donkor, Director of Gbidukor Events, said because they did not have a fixed date for the celebration of the annual festival, it has not been captured by the Ghana Tourism Authority as one of the festivals celebrated in the country.

He said it has therefore been agreed that the scheduled date for this year’s celebration would become the accepted date for future celebrations of all Gbidukorza.

Gbidukorza is a reunification festival of the people of Hohoe and Peki to mark the end of over 300 years of separation through migration from Notsie in the republic of Togo and colonialism.

