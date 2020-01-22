news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh,GNA



Tema, Jan. 22, GNA - Two hundred and eighty six cartons of electrical cables seized by the Ghana Standards Authority for being " sub standard" are on the market, three years after confiscation at the Tema harbour.

The Tema Police command after obtaining a search warrant gained access to a electrical shop in Tema Community Nine where the confiscated goods had spirited to for sales to the general public.

Speaking to the media Mr. Francis Anokye, Manager of Kumasi based T- Digital Company, revealed that he was shocked at how the goods which GSA officers claimed was being kept at the customs bonded warehouse ended up in some one container for sale

He noted that his Company which deals in electrical cables imported three 20 footer containers of assorted electrical cables from China into the country.

According to him, after the company had paid over 122,000 Ghana Cedis duty on the 335,000 dollar export at the port, the Ghana Standards Authority later declared the goods as sub standard, claiming it was not conducive for use in the country.

The manager explained that several attempts were made to get the GSA to rescend its decision but to no avail.

According to him, T- Digital Company was the only company which deals in Jordan branded electrical cables in the entire country.

He said a customer bought a product in Tema and brought it to Kumasi , prompting them to trace which company was involved in same trade only to find out that the very same product which was confiscated had been sold to another person and was on sale to the general public.

He expressed gratitude to the Police for retrieving the goods from the shop into their custody for investigations.

"We will now resort to legal means to get the culprits of this criminal act brought to book, "Mr. Anokye said.

GNA