Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Technology giant Siemens Ghana has reiterated its commitment to Ghana with a pledge to continue to invest in the economy.



Speaking at the third Ghana Customer Day in Accra, Mr Edmund Acheampong, Country Director, Siemens Ghana, said the company’s contributions in the last three years has gone beyond investment to support for science and technology institutions.

Under the theme: ‘Technology as a catalyst for business and economic development’ the event was attended by a large number of the company’s customers.

The day presents the opportunity to display Siemens technology across the energy, oil and gas, transportation, power generation and transmission spectrum to customers and potential customers.

It also created a platform for engaging conversations on some pertinent issues around technology and economic development.

He said the company has been contributing in diverse ways to the economy of Ghana citing the numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives embarked on by the company across the country.

Mr Acheampong said the company has contributed to the empowerment of young and upcoming engineers and has established a Siemens automation laboratory at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“Just last month, July 2019 Siemens handed over the refurbished ICT laboratory, fitted with 45 new computers to the Sekondi College,” he said, adding that it would afford the students the opportunity to get practical knowledge.

“Over the past three years, Ghana has experienced the ingenuity of Siemens’ solutions across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy including oil and gas, transportation, manufacturing and energy industries,” he said.

He said Siemens has cutting edge technology and solutions for the world, Africa and for Ghana.

He said leveraging digital technology with electrification and automation domain could help build a more resilient country.

Mr Acheampong said Siemens data visualisation project known as FABRIC launched at the German Africa Business Summit in Accra in February this year was a key demonstration of the importance of data in transforming Africa’s urban centres into smart cities of the future.

“The interactive initiative previously launched in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya showcases African ecosystems and how by understanding data patterns, we can make smart decisions in connecting people and technology, ultimately building solutions with purpose,” he said.

The project, he said, used Jamestown and its immediate surrounding areas as a case study due to the town’s strong culture and powerful history.

He said data combined with technology would leapfrog Africa urban centres into smart cities.

Mr Acheampong said Siemens was ready to support the digitalization drive that would allow Africa to exploit the opportunities in the manufacturing sector to drive growth.

Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director, Ministry of Business Development, commended Siemens for its interventions in the economy and called on the company to support Ghana in making the best use of its natural resources.

