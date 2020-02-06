news, story, article

Accra, Feb 6, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has reiterated that the sector Minister, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is not on social media.



A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the attention of Madam Botchwey, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, was drawn to the existence of instagram accounts bearing her name and were being used by unscrupulous individuals to dupe unsuspecting members of the public, both in Ghana and abroad.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP),is not on any social media platform and therefore, has no instagram account,” the statement said.

“The public is therefore, cautioned not to accept requests on any social media platform in the name of the Minister and resist attempts by miscreants who seek to dupe them by soliciting funds in her name.”

The statement said people who fall victim to such scams were entreated to report to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for the necessary action to be taken.

GNA