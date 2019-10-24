news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Oct. 24, GNA - Haulage truck drivers engaged by the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) have expressed their frustration over discrepancies at the various axles load points which causes undue delay and payment of unlawful fees.

The drivers alleged that though their load re certified at the port as the right tonnage, various axles’ check points often quoted wrong figures and wondered if their machines have different calibration at the different stations.

Other concerns raised by the haulage truck drivers were the many MTTD check points on the Kumasi/Tamale road, the numerous rumps on the Takoradi through Fosu road which affected the transportation of cargoes to their final destination from the Tacotel terminal or the main Takoradi port.

The drivers expressed the sentiments during a sensitization workshop organized by the Ghana Shippers Authority in Takoradi.

The workshop formed part of the mandate of the GSA to engage their clients from time to time and solicit their inputs on matters that affected international and national trade and transit of cargoes to neighbouring countries for proper advocacy and reforms.

Official from the Police MTTD, the Road Safety Commission, Customs and the High Ways tutored the haulage drivers on their responsibilities on the road until they reached their final destination.

Mrs. Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority said substantial efforts have been made to facilitate transit trade and to make Ghana the most attractive in the sub region.

She however said there were fundamental issues affecting the Transit Trade that called for much attention.

She said the sensitization was to highlight the measures introduced by the Customs Division to curtail the surging diversion of transit cargo.

The CEO said, haulage truck drivers were critical in the transport logistics chain and that much effort must be committed in fully equipping them on international conventions, national and regional regulations, directives and measures in their area of operations to improve compliance.

According to her, the Shippers Authority's fact finding missions along the major transit corridor had revealed serious infractions on road traffic regulations, police harassment, malpractices at the Axle Load stations among others.

Mrs. Bismarck said, "Ghana's quest to become the preferred transit country and consequently become the gateway to the West African Sub-Region requires that we must all be committed to contributing our quota to finding solutions to the plethora of challenges affecting the Transit trade".

Mr. Darling Sey, the Branch Manager of the Authority said the engagement was first of its kind leading to the implementation of their institutional mandate of protecting and promoting the interests of the shippers.

He said the Authority would continue to offer the best of services to shippers along the logistics value chain.

GNA