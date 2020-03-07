news, story, article

By Lawrencia Esi Annan, GNA



Shama (WR), March 7. GNA - Mr Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive on Friday said the lack of access to safe drinking water which was a problem in the district has improved considerably.

He said about 81% of the population have access to safe drinking water as against 19% who did not have access to potable water yet.





He said progress was also been made in the areas of Power and Energy supply, Technology and Education among others.

Addressing the colorful parade to mark the 63rd Independence Day celebration on the theme “Consolidating our Gains”, Mr Amoah said the supply of electricity has reached more than 35% of the population in the district.

He said due to the Free SHS programme parents no longer need to sell their belongings to see their wards through school.

The DCE said tourism has also improved tremendously with the 'Year of Return' programme which he noted has boosted the creative arts industry.

"The creative arts industry is trending with Ghanaians putting Ghana on the world map displaying variety of local dishes, the African wax print designs and the Kente cloth which has crossed over our borders and is no longer exclusively Ghanaian but an African symbol of identity used everywhere around the world".

Mr Amoah however pointed out that since the country still recorded infrastructural deficits with a number of people still living in poverty, "we cannot relax and be complacent.

"In as much as we have not reached our economic goals as a nation, we shouldn't be ungrateful and learn to count our many blessings".

"We cannot take for granted the peace and stability in the country and the many epidemics we have been spared from. We must acknowledge that good things are happening in our country and we are making progress", he said.

Mr. Amoah reminded the populace that the country was in an election year and all must put their hands on deck to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

Touching on the coronavirus, he said the government has put in place pragmatic measures to fight the virus, adding that a high powered emergency response team has been put together to handle the crisis should the country record a case.

He stressed the need for people to practice basic personal hygiene and sanitation at this crucial moment and possibly avoid handshakes, pay attention to health experts.

He paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the Nation, whose hard work and commitment had brought the nation this far.

A total of 25 schools in the Shama District in the Western Region participated in the 63rd independence parade.

The colorful event had in attendance, the district police commander, district director of education, chiefs and heads of departments.

GNA