By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Supomu-Dankwa (WR), Aug. 27, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Shama Mr. Ato Panford together with has jointly cut the sod for work to commence on the 6.2km extension main water pipe-line from Daboase junction to Supumo Dunkwa.

The MP jointly cut the sod with Mr. Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive for the area.

The extension works would be completed within eight weeks to augment the supply of potable water in the communities.

Residents of Supumo Dunkwa a farming community in Shama District have been living without access to pipe born water for over a decade.

The Boreholes, provided and managed by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency have over the period become the main sources of drinking for the community members.

The short ceremony held at the Supumo Dunkwa community centre to mark the feat was attended by the Western Regional Minister Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, a representative from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and Officials of Ghana Water Company, Assembly members and Traditional Leaders.

