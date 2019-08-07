news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Aboadze (WR), Aug. 7, GNA - A 14 member committee has been constituted to investigate the cause and source of an offensive odour in the Aboadze, Abuesi township and it environs.

Some residents around the industrial enclave began complaining of offensive odour emanating from Aboadze, Abuesi, Inchaban and Shama Junction especially within the hours of 11.00pm and 5.30am.

The incessant complaints prompted the leadership of the Assembly to form the committee to undertake a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of the pungent smell and make the necessary recommendations to help address the situation.

The committee members are drawn from the Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Department of the Assembly, the District Directorate of Health, State Attorney, Zoil Services and Safety officer from KEDA ceramics.

The rest are environmental Officer from Ghana Gas, District NADMO Director, principal Environmental Officer of Volta River Authority, a Safety Officer from TICO, a Safety Officer from Ameri, Divisional Police Commander, a Safety Officer from Amandi and a Safety officer from ZETL.

Mr. Percy Ahenakwah, the Presiding Member who confirmed the institution of the committee to the GNA said the committee members have been given two weeks within which to submit their findings to the assembly for the appropriate action to be taken.

GNA