By Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - Mr Daniel Akuffo, District Chief Executive of Shai Osudoku District Assembly, on Tuesday presented 33 motorbikes to Assembly members to help facilitate their movements in the development agenda of the District.



The procurement was championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Local Government Ministry.

Mr Akuffo said it was important the Assembly resourced its members to help them reach their destinations timeously.

He added that even though the Assembly members lived within the District, some of them could travel for about an hour plus to get to their destination, noting that irrespective of that the Assembly members have shown a lot of patriotism in the discharge of their duties and it was important they were also acknowledged.

"In terms of maintenance, we would say that they have been schooled prior to the distribution and we are hopeful they would maintain the motorbikes in order to continue to be mobile," he said.

Mr Akuffo urged the Assembly members not to sell the motorbikes and also use it for the intended purpose.

Mr Jonathan Kwabla, Presiding Member of the Assembly, praised the good works of the President and said they would use the bikes as intended.

He expressed the hope that government would arrange for monthly allowance or stipends for the Assembly members in the future.

Jacob Buerty, an Assembly member and a beneficiary, expressing his appreciation to Government, said the bike will help them to arrive at the electoral areas on time if there should be any gathering.

He also promised they would use the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

GNA