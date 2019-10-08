news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 8, GNA – The Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church on has ordained four pastors into the Gospel Ministry, with a call on them to serve humanity with a sense of dedication, humility and care for the vulnerable.

The joint ordination service organised in Bolgatanga by the North Ghana Mission and the Upper East Field Unit of the SDA, conferred pastoral authority on Pastor Godfred Voberogo Goldan, who has Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the Bebcock University, while Pastor Maxwell Amponsah, Pastor Henry Okyere Donkor and Pastor Daniel Owusu acquired Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the Valley View University.

The ordination follows their service as probation pastors at the various branches of the church across the country and their contribution towards winning souls for Jesus Christ.

Giving the sermon at the ceremony, a Retired Pastor of the North Ghana Mission, Pastor Amuachun Astephen Afari, admonished the newly ordained pastors to endeavour to do the right things especially caring for the poor and needy in society in order to receive God’s blessings.

He said the world was engulfed with a lot of injustices and underscored the need for the pastors to make Jesus Christ their friend in order to enable them carry out the responsibilities God called them to do.

While asking the congregation to remember the newly ordained pastors in their prayers, Pastor Afari advised the new Pastors to work hard to win more souls for Christ.

Pastor Dr Kwame Kwanin Boakye, the President of the Northern Ghana Union Mission of the SDA Church, said the Church believed in empowerment and development of human capital to enable people to contribute sustainably to national development.

He said the SDA in collaboration with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), a humanitarian wing of the Church partnered government on several occasions to undertake development projects especially educational infrastructure to provide conducive places for school children to learn.

The President indicated that for the country to attain the needed development and progress, everyone was yearning for, Ghanaians needed to change eschew acts that adversely affected society in general.

He called on Christians to lead by example and avoid crimes such as bribery and corruption, kidnapping, stealing and murder among others.

He reminded Christians of their responsibility to create an enabling environment of peace and harmony which would draw people closer to Jesus Christ.

