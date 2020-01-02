news, story, article

By Adams Okae, GNA



Atibie (E/R), Jan. 2, GNA - Seven babies were delivered on New Year’s Day at the Nkawkaw Holy Family and the Kwahu Government hospitals in the Eastern Region.

The babies were six males and a female.

Three males and a female were delivered at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw while three males were delivered at the Kwahu Government Hospital, Atibie.

All the babies were born through normal delivery and are healthy.

The Midwife in-charge of the Holy Family Hospital Labour Ward, Mrs Juliana Cudjo, advised pregnant women to attend regular antenatal clinic and seek medical attention early when in labour to avoid complications during delivery.

She advised husbands to donate a pint of blood to hospitals where their wives attend antenatal clinic for ready transfusion if the need arises.

Ms Augustina Aboagye, the Midwife in-charge of the Kwahu Government Hospital labour Ward, urged pregnant women to ensure effective use of all medication given them at the antenatal clinic to improve their health before delivery.

