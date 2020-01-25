news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,GNA



Apremdo (WR), Jan. 25, GNA - Servicemen of the Ghana Armed Forces have been urged to learn from the selfless contribution of their fore bearers who wholeheartedly served the nation in diverse ways particularly during the world wars.

Lieutenant General Peter Augustine Blay, a Former Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces said there was the need for the present generation to uphold the legacy of the old which hinged on determination, selflessness, discipline, dedication to duty despite the situation.

The former Commander at the 75th Drum-Head Service in Memory of the Battle of Myohaung, said the fast changing world called for effective collaboration between national and international peace agencies to strengthen peace and stability.

The memorial service, marked every twenty third day of January had become significant in the activities of the Forces to remind men of the service the sacrifice and the singular victory won over the Japanese at Myohaung, the ancient capital of the Arakanese Kings which lies in the valley of the River Kakadan.

The colourful but solemn ceremony saw the display of how the veterans mounted their drums as church houses where colours of the command were kept in the battlefield.

The "Unit Mascot, Corporal Charles II", which represented the spirit and soul of the command was also on display.

The Anniversary of the Battle of Myohaung has been chosen as an annual event to remember the whole Royal West African Frontier Forces.

The Forces whose rank included major units from Nigeria, Gold Coast, Sierra Leone and Gambia advanced on convergent axis and met and emerged victorious but not without serious sacrifice including loss of lives by the gallant soldiers on that fateful day in 1945.

GNA