Tema Spintex (GAR), Mar. 11, GNA - Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Minister, has appealed to companies operating in the Spintex light industrial enclave to urgently rehabilitate the deplorable roads to their operation hubs.

Mr Osafo-Marfo said this on Tuesday when he drove on the bumpy stony gulley road from the Coca cola roundabout to the factory of De United Foods Industries (GH) Limited to commission, an indomie noodle producing factory.

He said that was the first time he had been to that part of Accra adding that he was amazed at the number of huge industries scattered along the stretch.

He however added that, “I was also disappointed to see that with all these huge companies, the road from Crocodile junction to this place cannot speak well of the corporate image of those companies. May I appeal to all the companies on this road through the one I am commissioning today that please take care of the road”.

The Senior Minister said it was not enough for companies to say because they paid their taxes, they would have to wait for government to construct the roads saying an agreement could be reached with the companies for them to construct the road and some tax incentives given to them.

Some of the companies located along the 3.5 kilometre road included Coca Cola Company, Royal Crown Packaging, Healthy Life, De United Foods Industries (GH), Palace biscuits, Polytank and Devtraco Limited.

