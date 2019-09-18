news, story, article

Tema, Sept. 17, GNA - A self-acclaimed reporter of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, popularly known as MOSHAKE was on Monday fingered in an awkward premix fuel distribution network stampeded by non-fishermen "procotol" buying group.



Moshake, had followed Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive to the Tema Canoe Beach as a reporter of the GNA to "ascertain claims of hoarding of premix fuel".

Mr Ashitey, who was questioning the fishermen on why they had barrels of fuel stock up at various pumps while others could not access the commodity, was identified by Mr Kofi Nunu also known as Osofo, a Drift and Gill Net (DNG) fisherman, as one of those who buy on protocol.

Osofo, giving an example of people who call to influence the sharing of the premix, said, “I am part of the nefa nefa people, and everyone can testify that we need at least two drums of petrol to go to sea, but when it is discharged and mostly not enough, we share one drum each so that everyone can go to sea”.

He added that some people in authority and those who say they had influence, order the vendors to favour their people stressing that “let me use Moshake as an example, the last time, he sent a guy to me with the instruction that I should give him one drum of petrol but I asked the guy to tell him to come himself, he however called saying the guy pleaded with him to help him. You see, this is what some of them do and then turn back accusing us of hoarding petrol”.

The MCE and his entourage after discovering 90 barrels of premix fuel at the various pumping stations at the Canoe Beach, instructed the vendors to sell to the fishermen who needed it.

He cautioned them against the act, stating that “see how you are keeping barrels of premix here while fishermen are looking for a few gallons to go to sea, your behavior is making us unpopular and we will not condone such acts”.

GNA