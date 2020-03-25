news, story, article

By Justina Paaga/Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA

Takoradi March 25, GNA - Residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Wednesday joined the National Day of prayer and fasting to seek the intervention of Ghana to the end the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Many FM stations including; Angel, radio 360, Empire, Kingdom, and Goodnews suspended their morning programmes such as newspaper review, panel discussions and phone-in to pray for the nation.

Majority of the prayers focused on healing, discovery of medicine for the COVID 19, frontline workers of health facilities, and souls of those who have died from the virus and the leaders of the nation.

It would be recalled that President Nana Akufo-Addo during his third address to the nation on the pandemic declared Wednesday March 25, as a national day of fasting and prayers and asked Ghanaians to seek the face of God in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The President noted that prayers and fasting in addition to the adherence of measures rolled out to help contain the spread of the disease, which had so far infested more than 400,000 people worldwide with about 100,00 recovery and 17,000 deaths would go a long way to save the country.

Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases with two deaths, while 1,030 people who returned into the country have also been quarantined.

As part of measures to stem the pandemic, the government has closed all the country's borders, land, sea and air to human traffic for the next two weeks.

While urging everyone to observe recommended hygienic practices and social distancing, people arrived in the country after midnight of last Sunday would be mandatorily quarantined and tested.

Many of the streets and workplaces in the Twin-city remained quiet with low vehicular movement.

GNA