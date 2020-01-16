news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah /Lawrencia Esi Annan,GNA



Fiaji (WR), Jan.16, GNA - The Sekondi - Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), has cut the sod for the creation of a "City Garden Project" at Fiaji to promote recreational activities and leisure among inhabitants of the Metropolis.

The project, which would be located near the Frebe Mall in Fiaji, is dubbed "Active Mobility Programme" and is being spearheaded by the STMA together with the cluster of schools around the area: Fijai SHS, Tersak, Government secretariat school, Pinanko basic and Gethsemane schools.

Mr Kofi Yeboah the Head of the Physical Planning Department of the STMA, said the project when completed would among others contribute to healthy living and lifestyles among the people in the Metropolis.

According to him, initially the area was earmarked by the spatial planning committee of the STMA to be used as a children's playground and a place for relaxation.

Mr Yeboah stated that the City Garden would also serve as an event grounds where wedding ceremonies and parties could be held.

He said it was necessary to provide such a recreational facility to help reduce some of the stresses people went through due to the lack of such scenery in the Metropolis.

He explained that the designated place had become unkempt for a while serving as a hideout for criminals, thus the decision to convert it into a garden by the assembly.

Master Kingsley Dorkeh, a student from Fijai SHS lauded the initiative by the STMA since the place was harbouring lunatics and criminals for some time adding, “transforming the place into a serene Garden with proper lightning system and security is a good initiative".

