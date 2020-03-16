news, story, article

By Deborah Osei-Twum/Olivia Ayer, GNA

Takoradi, March 16, GNA - The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis is witnessing massive shortages of sanitizers, face masks, rubbing alcohol, protective gloves and vitamins C on the market, which have become the proposed recommendation for curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The various pharmacies and supermarkets, the GNA visited showed that they had ran out of these personal protective materials.

The sudden increase of the number of coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana had also put fear in many of the people the news team interacted with.

Mr. Tony Amponsah, a Pharmacist said, most families rushed to purchase sanitizers, face masks and protective gloves as a protective measure to protect their families, which accounted for the shortage.

He urged everyone to be vigilant and very careful, adding, “this disease is real and should not be underestimated, let us do our best to maintain high personal hygiene and pray as well”

At Benyark pharmacy, however, people were in a queue to purchase methylated spirit since according to them it could be used in place of the sanitizer.

Many supermarkets in the Metropolis have also ran out of these protective materials, however, those who have them, sold the commodity at exorbitant prices.

Some banks the GNA visited had not yet secured sanitizers or Veronica buckets though people kept trooping in for transactions while others allowed client to apply sanitizer they had provided before using the E-Zwich and ATM machines.

At the Central Business District people at the market had secured their sanitizers, with some wearing improvised face masks and protective gloves to prevent them from the deadly corona virus.

At the lorry stations, drivers were seen going about their normal business but appealed for the supply of protective materials to help curb the spread of the virus.

