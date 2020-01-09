news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, Jan. 9, GNA - Some Fishermen in Sekondi are calling on the government to quickly resolve issues surrounding the distribution of Premix fuel to enable them have enough of the commodity for their fishing expeditions.

The fishermen told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the shore that for some months now, the commodity had been very scarce, which affected their operations and livelihood.

Because of the situation, many of the fishermen were seen idle or mending their nets in anticipation that brighter days may come from the Ministry of Fisheries and the Premix Committee responsible for distribution of the product.

A fisherman, Nii Abbey who vent his frustrations, suggested that the commodity should rather be sold at the filling stations such as petrol, kerosene, diesel, among other fuels with the available subsidy for fishermen to buy.

Premix fuel distribution and access continue to be a major hurdle for us as fishermen and we will prefer buying at the filling stations, the fisherman added.

Meanwhile, Mr. James Obeng, a member of the Premix Committee in the Region, said plans were far advanced to resolve the current situation to enable the fishermen ply their trade in a comfortable atmosphere.

