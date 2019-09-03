news, story, article

Sege, Sept. 3,GNA - Mr. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, says the construction of a modern market designed to address local needs will soon begin in Sege.

"About four hundred years ago, history tells us that our forefathers used to do their marketing under big trees on Mondays and Thursdays. Very soon, we will go back to our roots and begin our own market but this time in a modernised way. We are almost done with processing and very soon the construction will begin, "he said.

He was engaging the local residents on the district's budget preparations for 2020.

Mr Akrofi also disclosed that he had negotiated for a cold store to be built in one of the communities to store fish during bumper harvest.

The Ada West District Finance Officer, Mr.Abdul Karim Abdulai, asked resident to contribute to the development of the District in both ideas and payment of rates and levies .

"We have many things to cover in the 2020 budget but the financial strength of the District Assembly is not that strong. We want everyone to suggest a way we can generate income for the district so that we can cover what we are suggesting to be done in our various communities. We need more income generation suggestions to boost our local economy, " he said.

Mr Abdulai entreated them to buy Ghanaian and local goods from local markets to strengthen the district economically.

GNA