By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege (GAR) , Nov. 03 GNA – The Sege ultra modern market will be available for use soon, Ada West District Chief Executive (DCE) Adzoteye Lawerh Akrofi has disclosed.

"The construction of the first phase of the Ada West District's modern market is underway and is expected to be completed by December this year,"he said.

Mr Akrofi was interacting with journalists at the Assembly’s first ''Meet The Press" at Sege, capital of the Ada West District.

According to the DCE, the market would hold a good number of stores and sheds as well as car parks.

He added that the market as a district facility, would help boost the District Assembly's revenue generation.

In a presentation, Mr Akrofi noted that the District Assembly's Internally Generated Fund (IGF) was not substancial but hoped that the market would rake in more income.

He said tax education would be intensified locally to ensure compliance which was needed to boost the District Assembly's IGF.

According to the DCE, when the tourist potentials in the District were fully tapped, they would serve as other sources of revenue generation.

"We have discovered some tourist sites in the District and measures are being put in place to bring them to light, "the DCE said.

