By Alex Gyawu Asante, GNA



Sefwi- Boako (WR) Sept. 26, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of the Sefwi Boako market, Asafo Market and the Nyamebekyere Industrial and Artisan site.

The projects, which were funded through the One Million Dollar Per constituency flagship programme could be executed by Roycof Construction Ltd and Jesseth Construction Limited.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie addressing the gathering made up of traditional authorities, Queen Mothers, Market women, Clergy, Imams and the media, said“I'm happy to announce that our efforts to reshape our constituency is on course, is not for nothing that I'm cutting sod for all these three important phase One projects. It will surely turn the fortune of my people”

He said President Nana Addo-Damkwa Akufo-Addo was working hard to turn the fortunes of the country and as Member of Parliament who represented their interest, he would lobby for what was due them.

"As a senior member in government, I always get my fair share of resource allocation. I want to start the projects with the little resources at hand or better still put it in phase One, while I work on the final phase in the next budget cycle,”

He pointed out that the execution of the three projects would ease the burden of traders, mechanics and market women, adding that it would also create jobs for the teaming unemployed youth and boost the local economy.

The MP said Ghana was developing at a fast rate and that he would do everything in his capacity to satisfy the developmental needs of his constituents.

Dr Afriyie who doubles as the Minister of State responsible for State Interest Governance Authority (SIGA), was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi-Wiawso, Mr Louis Owusu Agyepong, Mr Michael Kwarteng, NPP Constituency Chairman, the Managing Directors of Jesseth Construction Limited, Mr Seth Betthnewsa and Roycof Construction Ltd, Mr Ramus Kwoffie.

