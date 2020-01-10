news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Waiwso (W/N), Jan.10, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Waiwso Constituency, Dr kwaku Afriyie has handed over three different classroom blocks to three farming communities in his Constituency.

The beneficiary communities are Adewano, Ampabeme and Aboboyaa

The Adewano and Ampabeme MA Primary Schools received a six unit classroom block with an office and store each, while Aboboyaa Primary School received a three unit classroom block with an office and store.

The three projects valued at GHC700,000.00 were funded by the MP’s share of the Common Fund and community support.

Dr Afriyie who is also a Minister of State in charge of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) at the commissioning of the projects, commended the communities for supporting the project through communal labour and asked other communities to emulate the gesture.

He indicated that the NPP government was committed to providing more educational infrastructure especially in rural communities, so that pupils would not have to walk long distances to access education.

He advised the beneficiary communities and their school management teams to take care of the projects in order for them to last longer and asked them to maintain them regularly.

Mr Abraham Flectcher, Waiwso Director of Education, commended the MP for converting temporary structures into modern classroom blocks, which had helped to eliminate many schools under trees within the Municipality.

He said the development would go a long way to improve upon teaching and learning in the area.

Nana Appiah Koka, Chief of Adewano also commended the MP for the school block, noting that, the old structure was a death trap and asked the MP to continue to lobby for more projects for the Constituency.

He advised the pupils to take their studies seriously in order to enjoy free senior high education in future.

The Member of Parliament was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Louis owusu Agyapong, Western North Regional Organizer of the NPP, Mr Adu Agyei and his deputy as well as the Constituency Executives.

GNA