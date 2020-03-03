news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Sefwi-Nsuonsua (WN/R), March 02, GNA - The Chiefs and Elders of Sefwi -Nsuonsua in the Wiawso Traditional Area have praised President, Nana Akufo-Addo for awarding the Sefwi -Nsuonsua road for construction.

Nana Elluo Panyin III, the chief of Sefwi Nsuonsua who doubles as the Kyidomhene of Wiawso traditional area indicated that the road was neglected since Nkrumah’s regime and several appeals to previous governments to construct it yielded negative results.

He said this when he performed the necessary rites and rituals to start the construction of the road adding that it was the first time the Nsuonsua, Anglo, Baakokan and Kwabenakwa roads were mentioned on the floor of parliament in the Budget Statement to be captured among others for construction.

He said Nsuonsua was one of the notable communities with high cocoa production in the Western North Region, yet their roads were inaccessible.

"Farmers find it difficult to transport their farm produce to markets due to the poor road network".

He called for tolerance and cooperation among members of the community and the contractor to ensure good work.

Nana Elluo II also commended the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso, Dr Kwaku Afriyie and Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi Wiawso, Mr Loius Agyeaman for their tremendous performance towards the project.

On his part, Mr Agyeaman, said the construction of the 24-kilometre feeder road from Nsuonsua to kwabenakwa would enhance the road network in the area.

He said the road was expected to be completed within 18 months and called on the community to rally behind the government to deliver on its mandate.

GNA