By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Debiso (WN) Sept 20 GNA - Mr John Koah, the District Chief Executive of Bia West has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern magistrate court at Sefwi Debis in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.



The project, funded by the Bia West District Assembly (BWDA) through the District Development Fund (DDF) would be completed in six months.

The DCE noted that resourcing the Judicial Service to discharge its constitutional obligations efficiently and effectively, was a priority of the government.

Mr Koah stated that governance, rule of law and order would not prevail without resourcing the third organ of the government to discharge its official mandate.

He said the project, which was to be constructed by Cloud Berry Company Limited, would take six months to complete.

The DCE said the new court building when completed, would be the first of its kind and that it would enhance the adjudication and also encourage the Judicial Service staff to work harder, because they would have a conducive environment to work in.

He noted that the Debiso Magistrate Court was established during the former President Kufuor’s era about 15 years ago and had not seen any renovation until the assumption of power by the current NPP government in 2017.



Nana Kofi Asomani I, the Chief of Sefwi Debiso, who presided, commended the government and the DCE in particular, as well as the Assembly authorities for their efforts.

