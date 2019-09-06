news, story, article

Ho, Sept. 06, GNA - Mr. Daniel Carlos Mensah, Volta Regional Director, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has noted that most corrupt practices emanated from people seeking undue favour from public office holders.

He said private individuals were almost always the initiators of corrupt activities, but because public office holders were in the "eyes" of the public, all attentions were focused on them.

Mr. Mensah made the observation at a day's workshop organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), which was part of its Accountability, Rule of Law and anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP) with support from the European Union (EU) on the topic "Linkages between Corruption and Fundamental Human Rights".

"We complain about public office holders but we forget that we encourage them to be so" he lamented.

Mr Mensah further said " ......now that the BECE results are out, I'm wondering how many parents have been calling heads of second cycle institutions for spaces for their wards and that is corruption".

He said the abuse of entrusted care for private gain leads to the loss of lives and property and urged Ghanaians to be bold in standing for the truth by reporting on corrupt activities.

Mr. Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, NCCE said the programme was to solicit views from some key stakeholders on the way forward in fighting corruption.

He said corruption was stealing from society and that it was the duty of all to ensure that the canker was eradicated.

Mr. Kponor said civic education was a shared responsibility and said another major issue apart from corruption was protection of the environment.

He said protecting the environment meant living a clean and safe life.

Mr Kponor said a document would be drafted and signed to serve as a guide in educating people in Volta and Oti Regions on corruption.

Mr John Nelson Akorli, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho said it was the collective duty of all to reduce corruption and improve accountability.

